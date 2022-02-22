University Of Essex Launches Scholarship Programme For Indian Students

Image credit: Shutterstock The scholarship covers all courses and departments of the university, except East 15 Acting School.

University of Essex on Tuesday announced the ‘Academic Excellence International Masters Scholarship programme in India’ to provide financial assistance up to £5,000 for Indian students looking to study for a Master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

The scholarship covers all courses and departments of the university, except East 15 Acting School. It will be available for September 2022 and January 2023 intakes.

“Indian students, who took their undergraduate degree overseas or in the UK and are self-funding their postgraduate studies, could be eligible under the scholarship programme. The scholarship, worth up to £5,000, or approximately Rs. 5 lakhs, is paid as a discount on the tuition fee,” the university said.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit. Candidates are required to submit an application along with a detailed statement of purpose, academic or work references and valid English language test results.

“Applicants do not have to make an additional application for the academic excellence scholarship, and applications for relevant courses will automatically be considered,” the university added.

The scholarship is awarded as a partial tuition fee waiver. Students who want to study full-time Masters courses leading to MA, MSc, LLM and MRes degrees can apply for it.

For more information, applicants can visit the university website.