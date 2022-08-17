Image credit: Shutterstock University of Birmingham Dubai Rolls Out Scholarships For Indian Students

The University of Birmingham Dubai has announced scholarships for Indian students domiciled and living in India. Talking about the scholarships Jessica Bowen, International Officer (South Asia and Europe) at the University of Birmingham, commented, “University of Birmingham Dubai offers an enriching experience to students in all aspects – educational, social and cultural. Indian students have always shown great potential and enthusiasm in the courses we offer at both our campuses in Birmingham and Dubai, however, Dubai being in close proximity to India gives students and parents assurance of being closer to home. We’re therefore pleased to offer a package of scholarships that supports applicants who wish to experience a high-quality education at a Global Top 100 British university in Dubai.”

The prestigious scholarship is available for all students studying at the University of Birmingham Dubai. Once the student has submitted their application, and if they receive an offer from the university, the value of the scholarship will be advised based on predicted grades or on meeting the offer conditions. Students eligible for the scholarship will get up to 40 percent of tuition fees waiver.

The applications for fall 2022 are open until late August for international students and interested candidates can apply through the official website- www.birmingham.ac.uk/dubai.

The documents required at the time of applying at the University of Birmingham Dubai include academic transcripts, reference letter, statement of purpose, and English language competency certificate.