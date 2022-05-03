University Of Allahabad UG Admission Process For 2022-23 Session Underway; Application Through CUET

  • Home
Allahabad University Admission: The university admission process will be held through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). The NTA CUET application form is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply for CUET 2022 is May 6.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 3, 2022 3:36 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has started the undergraduate (UG) admission process for the 2022-23 academic session. The university admission process will be held through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). Earlier, the university had released the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2022 admission brochure. However, the UGAT information brochure has been withdrawn and now admission to UG courses will be held through CUET.

Candidates willing to take admission in courses including BSc Math, BSc Biology and BA will be required to appear in at least two domain-specific subjects. For admission to courses including BCom, BSc (Home Science)/ BPA/ BFA/ BALLB–5 years), candidates will be required to appear in only one domain-specific subject.

The General Test is compulsory for all the candidates who are desirous to take admission to the University of Allahabad, a university statement said.

It further added the merit list for counseling and admission to all courses will be operationalized by the CUET 2022 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NTA CUET application form is available on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to apply for CUET 2022 is May 6.

