University Of Allahabad To Restart Postponed Exams From April 30; New Date Sheet Soon
The University of Allahabad will resume the remaining exams of second and main exams of BA, BSc, BCom, postgraduate, law and professional courses from April 30. The university will release the new date sheet shortly. However, the order of subjects in the new time table will remain the same as in the old time table, a university statement added.
A statement on the university website said: “All postponed exams of UG (second and main exams), PG, Law and Professional courses will re-start from 30.4.21.”
“The order of subjects in the New time table will remain the same as in the old time table. The new time table will be announced soon” it added.
The University of Allahabad on April 9 suspended offline classes and deferred online exams of the university and its affiliated colleges keeping in view the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.
“The university and its constituent colleges shall remain completely sealed till April 21, 2021. After this period, situation would be reviewed and further decision would be taken accordingly,” an University of Allahabad statement issued earlier said.
The exams will be held in online mode and answer sheets will be accepted in online mode only. Hence students are advised to download a scanner, practice scanning 12 pages together, making a single pdf, naming it as suggested earlier and then upload on online portal, the university said.
University of Allahabad: Online Exam Guidelines
Students have to use A4 size paper, write only on one side of the paper and number the paper as 1/12, 2/12, 3/12….12/12. Students can use upto a maximum of 12 pages only
Only four questions have to be answered. New answer have to be written from a new page
After completing the exam, students have to scan the answer scripts, convert them into a single PDF and upload it on the university portal
To scan the answer sheets, Allahabad University has recommended the use of Microsoft Office Lens, Microsoft Office, Adobe or any other scanning software
Name of the PDF should be in the format -- “AU_Roll Number_Paper Code”
Students should write the following information on the top of all the pages of the answer scripts - class, name of subject, paper, paper code, roll number, enrollment number, date and paper name