University Of Allahabad To Restart Postponed Exams From April 30; New Date Sheet Soon

University of Allahabad will resume the remaining exams of second and main exams from April 30

The University of Allahabad will resume the remaining exams of second and main exams of BA, BSc, BCom, postgraduate, law and professional courses from April 30. The university will release the new date sheet shortly. However, the order of subjects in the new time table will remain the same as in the old time table, a university statement added.

A statement on the university website said: “All postponed exams of UG (second and main exams), PG, Law and Professional courses will re-start from 30.4.21.”

“The order of subjects in the New time table will remain the same as in the old time table. The new time table will be announced soon” it added.

The University of Allahabad on April 9 suspended offline classes and deferred online exams of the university and its affiliated colleges keeping in view the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases in the state.

“The university and its constituent colleges shall remain completely sealed till April 21, 2021. After this period, situation would be reviewed and further decision would be taken accordingly,” an University of Allahabad statement issued earlier said.

The exams will be held in online mode and answer sheets will be accepted in online mode only. Hence students are advised to download a scanner, practice scanning 12 pages together, making a single pdf, naming it as suggested earlier and then upload on online portal, the university said.

University of Allahabad: Online Exam Guidelines