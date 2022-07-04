University Of Allahabad Reschedules BA, BSc Part 3 Exam Dates; Revised Dates Here

  • Home
The university will now conduct the BA part 3 exams for subjects including San 1, Ara 1, Per 1 and BSc part 3 subjects including Mat 1 and Bot 1 on July 18.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 6:49 pm IST

Allahabad university reschedules BA, BSc part 3 dates

The University of Allahabad, or Allahabad University, has revised the BA and BSc part 3 exam dates. The university will now conduct the BA part 3 exams for subjects including San 1, Ara 1, Per 1 and BSc part 3 subjects including Mat 1 and Bot 1 on July 18. Earlier these subjects were scheduled to be held in June.

The BA part 3 exams will be held in the first shift from 9 am, while the BSc part 3 subjects will be held in the second shift starting at 2 pm.

The university in the notification issuing the revised dates said: “Two minutes are allotted for each question. The maximum time for any examination shall be minimum for this calculated time or three hours, whichever is less.”

allduniv.ac.in, allahabad university revised exam dateAllahabad University Revised Schedule

University of Allahabad Allahabad
