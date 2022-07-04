University Of Allahabad Reschedules BA, BSc Part 3 Exam Dates; Revised Dates Here

Allahabad university reschedules BA, BSc part 3 dates

The University of Allahabad, or Allahabad University, has revised the BA and BSc part 3 exam dates. The university will now conduct the BA part 3 exams for subjects including San 1, Ara 1, Per 1 and BSc part 3 subjects including Mat 1 and Bot 1 on July 18. Earlier these subjects were scheduled to be held in June.

The BA part 3 exams will be held in the first shift from 9 am, while the BSc part 3 subjects will be held in the second shift starting at 2 pm.

The university in the notification issuing the revised dates said: “Two minutes are allotted for each question. The maximum time for any examination shall be minimum for this calculated time or three hours, whichever is less.”

Allahabad University Revised Schedule