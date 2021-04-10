University Of Allahabad To Remain Closed Till April 21, Exams Postponed

University of Allahabad will continue to provide classes in online mode during this period (representational photo)

The University of Allahabad has decided to close the university and its affiliated colleges till April 21. The decision to shut the university and its affiliated colleges for offline classes have been taken in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. The university has also postponed the online exams and will announce the new exam dates soon.

“The university and its constituent colleges shall remain completely sealed till April 21, 2021. After this period, situation would be reviewed and further decision would be taken accordingly,” a University of Allahabad statement said.

As per the guidelines released by the university, the University of Allahabad will, however, continue to provide classes in online mode. Teachers will have to take the online classes from their homes. Moreover, the university administration will also function in online mode from homes.

University of Allahabad guidelines released on April 9 also has asked the hostel residents to vacate the hostels and go home soon. “The university will not be responsible for those who are staying in hostels for their safety,” it added.

The University of Allahabad guidelines also have asked all the eligible employees in the university to get them vaccinated for COVID-19 as per government advisory and medical guidelines and send the vaccination certificate to the registrar of the university on his email -- registrarau.uoa@gmail.com.

Allahabad University releases COVID-19 guidelines

Meanwhile, two more universities in Uttar Pradesh -- the Aligarh Muslim University and the Banaras Hindu University -- have also asked students to return to their homes and continue classes online.