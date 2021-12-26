University Of Allahabad Releases Cut-Off Marks, Counselling Schedule For BA, MA Courses

University of Allahabad admission; cut-off marks, counselling schedule released

The University of Allahabad has released the cut-off marks and counseling schedules for admission to programmes including BA. BFA, BSc, MA and MSc courses. The admission to University of Allahabad courses will be based on merit and availability of seats, a university statement said.

While BA counselling will be held in phases for unreserved and reserved categories between December 28 and December 30, 2021, counselling for MSc Computer Science will be held on January 4, 2022 and MA Education will be conducted on January 5, 2022. The university has also mentioned the reporting time for all the courses.

