University Of Allahabad Releases Cut-Off Marks, Counselling Schedule For BA, MA Courses
The University of Allahabad has released the cut-off marks and counseling schedules for admission to programmes including BA. BFA, BSc, MA and MSc courses.
The University of Allahabad has released the cut-off marks and counseling schedules for admission to programmes including BA. BFA, BSc, MA and MSc courses. The admission to University of Allahabad courses will be based on merit and availability of seats, a university statement said.
While BA counselling will be held in phases for unreserved and reserved categories between December 28 and December 30, 2021, counselling for MSc Computer Science will be held on January 4, 2022 and MA Education will be conducted on January 5, 2022. The university has also mentioned the reporting time for all the courses.
MA Education Cut-Off, Counselling Schedule: Direct Link
BA Cut-Off, Counselling Dates: Direct Link
MSc Computer Science Counselling Date: Direct Link
BFA Programme Counselling Schedule, Cut-Off: Direct Link
Document required during the time of counselling
Admit Card of PGAT
Score Card of PGAT
High School (Class 10) Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)
Intermediate (Class 12) Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)
Undergraduate Mark Sheet (in original and photocopy)
Latest Caste Certificate (in original and photocopy)
Aadhaar Card
Passport-Sized Colour Photograph
Anti-Ragging Undertaking by Parents
Demand Draft
Transfer Certificate
Migration Certificate
Affidavit for Private Candidate