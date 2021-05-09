University Of Allahabad To Promote UG, PG Intermediate Semester Students Without Exams; Releases Guidelines
The University of Allahabad has decided to promote the students of the undergraduate second year, postgraduate and professional intermediate semesters to the next higher classes without exams. For the students in the final year of their undergraduate programmes, the results will be declared on the basis of the marks secured in the previous classes. The University of Allahabad will conduct exams for the UG first year students and for the PG and Professional first and final semester students.
The university will conduct the first and final year exams in July-August 2021 as per the then prevailing situations. For the students who will be promoted to their next higher classes, the university will declare the results by May 30, 2021. The university has also released the examination schedule for the second examination and examination of ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA programmes. The second examination will start from May 15 to May 22 in online mode. These results will also be declared by May 30.
University Of Allahabad: Promotion Rules
For Regular Students: UG second year marks and 7 per cent increment in each paper separately
For Ex Students
UG second year marks and 7 per cent increment in each paper separately in the case of BA and BSc
Average marks of UG first and second year and 7 per cent increment in each paper separately in the case of BCom and BSc Home Science
If, in any subject, there are two papers in UG second year and three papers in UG third year, an average of two papers will be awarded in the third paper
If, in any subject, the maximum mark in any paper is say 50 in UG second year and 75 in UG third year, a simple scaling process will be adopted.
The highest mark awarded will be the maximum mark -2, and the lowest mark awarded will be the pass mark, a university statement added.
Viva-Voce, practicals and summer training or dissertation marks will be provided by the concerned Departments and Centres to the controller of examinations.