University Of Allahabad To Promote UG, PG Intermediate Semester Students Without Exams; Releases Guidelines

University of Allahabad will promote the students of UG 2nd year, PG, professional intermediate semesters to the next higher classes

The University of Allahabad has decided to promote the students of the undergraduate second year, postgraduate and professional intermediate semesters to the next higher classes without exams. For the students in the final year of their undergraduate programmes, the results will be declared on the basis of the marks secured in the previous classes. The University of Allahabad will conduct exams for the UG first year students and for the PG and Professional first and final semester students.

The university will conduct the first and final year exams in July-August 2021 as per the then prevailing situations. For the students who will be promoted to their next higher classes, the university will declare the results by May 30, 2021. The university has also released the examination schedule for the second examination and examination of ex-students of MCA, BCA and PGDCA programmes. The second examination will start from May 15 to May 22 in online mode. These results will also be declared by May 30.

University Of Allahabad: Promotion Rules