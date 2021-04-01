University Of Allahabad Online Exams From April 3; Details On Admit Card, Mock Test

The Allahabad university has also released the admit cards for the online open book exams at allduniv.ac.in

The University Of Allahabad has opened the link for appearing to the online mock exams. The undergraduate and postgraduate students due to take the exams from April 3 will be able to appear for the mock test at the official website of the university -- allduniv.ac.in. Earlier on Sunday, March 28, the university had also released the detailed guidelines on how the online open-book examination will be conducted.

The mock tests ahead of the Allahabad University open book exams are meant to help students appearing for the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams to get accustomed to the examination process including downloading of question papers, writing the answers, scanning of the answer sheets and uploading the answer sheets on the portal.

How To Appear For Allahabad University Mock Test

Step 1: Go to allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Mock Test link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit and appear for the mock test

As per University of Allahabad guidelines on online open book examinations, the students will be provided three hours to take the test, with an additional 30 minutes to upload the answer booklets. Students would have to upload the images of their handwritten answer sheets against each question. However, students under Divyang category will be provided five hours time.

Allahabad University Admit Card

The university has also released the admit cards for the online open book exams. To access the admit cards, students have to enter the enrollment numbers or roll numbers and select the classes. The University of Allahabad admit card has mention of details including exam day guidelines and reporting time.

How To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Download Admit Card link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the admit cards

The university will conduct the second or improvement exams of BA, BSc and BCom, postgraduate courses, diploma courses, law courses, and second and third year main exams of BA, Bsc and BCom courses from April 3.