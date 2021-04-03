University Of Allahabad To Hold Online Exams From Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Students appearing for the Allahabad University UG, PG, diploma, law exams have to login at allduniv.ac.in

The University Of Allahabad (AU) will conduct the second and third year main exams of BA, Bsc and BCom courses from today, April 3, in online mode. The Allahabad University will also start the second or improvement exams of BA, BSc, BCom, postgraduate, diploma and law courses from today. The students appearing for the undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and law exams from today have to login at the official website of the university -- allduniv.ac.in.

University of Allahabad Online Exams - Direct Link

The university has already released the admit cards for the online open book exams. To access the admit cards, students have to enter the enrollment numbers or roll numbers and select the classes. The University of Allahabad admit card has mention of details including exam day guidelines.

How To Appear For Allahabad University Online Exam

Step 1: Go to allduniv.ac.in

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the exam link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the login credentials

Step 4: Download the question papers

Step 5: Answer the question paper

Step 6: Scan and submit

University of Allahabad: Online Exam Guidelines

Students have to use A4 size paper, write only on one side of the paper and number the paper as 1/12, 2/12, 3/12….12/12. Students can use upto a maximum of 12 pages only

Only four questions have to be answered. New answer have to be written from a new page

After completing the exam, students have to scan the answer scripts, convert them into a single PDF and upload it on the university portal

To scan the answer sheets, Allahabad University has recommended the use of Microsoft Office Lens, Microsoft Office, Adobe or any other scanning software

Name of the PDF should be in the format -- “AU_Roll Number_Paper Code”

Students should write the following information on the top of all the pages of the answer scripts - class, name of subject, paper, paper code, roll number, enrollment number, date and paper name

In addition to the two hours time to write the answers, students will be provided with an extra 30 minutes to download the question paper and upload the answer scripts

To address the problems of students during the online exams, the university has also provided three helpline numbers. These are -- +91 6386930793, +91 9119914002 and +91 7905973934.