University Of Allahabad Extends PGAT 2022 Application Deadline

The Allahabad University PGAT application portal will now remain open till July 8. Candidates can apply online at the university website -- aupravesh2022.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 7:13 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has extended the application process for the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT). PGAT 2022 will be held as an admission test for postgraduate, research and several other courses for the 2022-23 academic session. The Allahabad University PGAT application portal will now remain open till July 8. Candidates can apply online at the university website -- aupravesh2022.in.

“In view of the great demand of students and problem of congestion and overcrowding in internet, the last date of registration and submission of application forms related to postgraduate admission test (PGAT 2022) and other courses of the University of Allahabad is extended upto July 8, 2022,” a university statement said.

The Allahabad University earlier said that it will conduct online and offline examination for PG and other professional courses in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and New Delhi. However, exams in only online mode will be held in Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. While most exams will be held in both online and offline mode, some exams will be held only online (professional courses) or only offline (CRET), a university statement announcing the admission application said.

The Allahabad University entrance test was scheduled to be held tentatively in July third week. The final dates of each test will be declared later on, a university statement earlier added.

