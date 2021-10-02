University Of Allahabad Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG, Professional Courses Admission

Allahabad University extends application deadline for UG, PG admission

The University of Allahabad has extended the application deadline for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses at the university. Earlier scheduled to end on October 3, the application window will now close on October 7. Students seeking UG, PG and admission to professional courses at Allahabad University can apply for admission online at allduniv.ac.in.

“Admission 2021 - Last date of online registration and fee submission be extended till 7th October, 2021,” a statement on the university website read.

The university will conduct entrance test for admission to the UG, PG and other programmes. Allahabad University had earlier scheduled the entrance test on the second week of October.

The final dates for each test, a university statement issued earlier said, will be declared later on. Before applying to the University of Allahabad programmes, students must ensure that they are eligible for the programmes.

“If a candidate is found ineligible for any course of study at any state his/ her candidature will be cancelled,” read a statement issued by Allahabad University.

The entrance test will be held in both online and offline mode for the UG and PG prorammes at test centres including at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Azamgarh as well as at Patna, Bhopal, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Thiruvannanthapuram.

However, in all the centres except for exam centres in Uttar Pradesh, Patna, Bhopal and New Delhi, the entrance test for admission will be held only in online mode.