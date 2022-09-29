University Of Allahabad To Discuss Issues Over Fee Hike With Students; Forms Committee

  • Home
Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has invited the students to the North Hall for talks. The Allahabad University students have been protesting for over a month over the 400-times increase in fee hike.

The University of Allahabad has formed a high-level committee of teachers and district administrative officers to discuss the issues over fee hike. Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has invited the students to the North Hall for talks. The university, however, in a social media post said that names of students who are not currently studying at the university were also on the list presented by the students for talks.

The Allahabad University students have been protesting for over a month over the 400-times increase in fee hike, however, Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava had recently said that the complaints are “misdirected”.

The social media post further added that after waiting for two hours, the members decided to resume talks today, September 29 with a condition that the talks will not include former members of the student union, suspended students, students of other colleges and alumni.

“The members of the high-level committee, with the cooperation of the district administration, called the legitimate students to speak, but in the names presented by the students for talks, such names were presented, including former student union president Richa Singh, who are not currently students of the university,” the university in the social media post said.

“The university is ready to listen to the problems of its legitimate students. But it becomes clear from the list that the chaos in the campus is being spread only by some selfish elements due to their vested interests and political ambition,” it added.

