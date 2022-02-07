University Of Allahabad To Discontinue Online Classes, Resume Physical Classes For UG, PG Students

Allahabad University to start offline classes for UG, PG students

The University of Allahabad will discontinue online classes for the students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes. While the teaching of online classes for undergraduate students will continue till February 13, postgraduate classes will continue till February 8. Regular offline classes for UG students will start from February 14 and for the PG students, from February 9.

The research scholars, as per a University of Allahabad statement, however, will be allowed to work in offline mode as earlier.

“The teaching of all classes for Undergraduate courses shall be continued in online mode till February 13, 2022 and from February 14, 2022 onwards, classes shall be conducted i regular offline mode,” the university statement said.

It further added: “The teaching of all classes for postgraduate shall be continued in online mode till February 8, 2022 and from February 9, 2022 onwards, classes shall be conducted in regular offline mode.”

The Allahabad University classes started in online mode from January 24 amid the rise in Covid cases.