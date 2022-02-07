  • Home
  • Education
  • University Of Allahabad To Discontinue Online Classes, Resume Physical Classes For UG, PG Students

University Of Allahabad To Discontinue Online Classes, Resume Physical Classes For UG, PG Students

The University of Allahabad will discontinue online classes for the students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 7, 2022 7:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

University Of Allahabad Releases Cut-Off Marks, Counselling Schedule For BA, MA Courses
Allahabad University Admission 2021: BA, BSc, BCom Counselling Dates Out
Allahabad University Entrance Exam, UGAT 2021, Result Announced For 2 Courses
Allahabad University Convocation: Education Minister Asks For All Vacancies To Be Filled, Announces New Chair
University Of Allahabad Cancels Offline Exams For Even Semester Students
Allahabad University 2021 Application Deadline Extended Till October 7
University Of Allahabad To Discontinue Online Classes, Resume Physical Classes For UG, PG Students
Allahabad University to start offline classes for UG, PG students
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad will discontinue online classes for the students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes. While the teaching of online classes for undergraduate students will continue till February 13, postgraduate classes will continue till February 8. Regular offline classes for UG students will start from February 14 and for the PG students, from February 9.

The research scholars, as per a University of Allahabad statement, however, will be allowed to work in offline mode as earlier.

“The teaching of all classes for Undergraduate courses shall be continued in online mode till February 13, 2022 and from February 14, 2022 onwards, classes shall be conducted i regular offline mode,” the university statement said.

It further added: “The teaching of all classes for postgraduate shall be continued in online mode till February 8, 2022 and from February 9, 2022 onwards, classes shall be conducted in regular offline mode.”

The Allahabad University classes started in online mode from January 24 amid the rise in Covid cases.

Click here for more Education News
University of Allahabad Allahabad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result Updates
CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result Date: Here’s What Board Official Said
CBSE Term 1 Class 10, 12 Result Date: Here’s What Board Official Said
Delhi Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9 To 12; Manish Sisodia Interacts With Students
Delhi Schools Reopen Today For Classes 9 To 12; Manish Sisodia Interacts With Students
Puducherry Government Should Reject NEET To Help Poor, Rural Students: Former CM Narayanasamy
Puducherry Government Should Reject NEET To Help Poor, Rural Students: Former CM Narayanasamy
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On Application Date, Internship Deadline Plea Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On Application Date, Internship Deadline Plea Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................