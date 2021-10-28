University Of Allahabad Cancels Offline Exams For Even Semester Students

Allahabad University cancels even semester exams, students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment

The University of Allahabad has cancelled the offline exams for the even semester students. The students of Semester 2, Semester 4, Semester 6 and Semester 8 will now be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment marks. The university in a statement said the classes for these students will start after the Diwali vacations get over in a mixed-mode, online as well offline.

“The classes will continue in offline mode from December 17 keeping the then prevailing Covind conditions in view,” the university added.

The annual exams, the Allahabad University said, will be held after the second week of March in offline mode.

Announcing the cancellation of the even semester exams, the university in a social media post said: “The offline exams of the even semesters(2,4,6,8) stand cancelled and the students will be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment marks.”

“The students will be promoted to the higher semester and their classes will start after Diwali vacations in hybrid(online/offline) mode,” it added.