University Of Allahabad Begins Online Application For Admission To UG, PG And Other Courses

Allahabad University begins registration for UG, PG admissions

The University of Allahabad has opened the application window for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, research and other courses at the university. Students seeking admission to Allahabad University for the academic session 2021-22 can apply online at allduniv.ac.in by October 3. As per University of Allahabad dates, the entrance test for admission to the UG, PG and Research programmes will be held on the second week of October.

The final dates for each test, a university statement said, will be declared later on. Before applying to the University of Allahabad programmes, students must ensure that they are eligible for the programmes.

“If a candidate is found ineligible for any course of study at any state his/ her candidature will be cancelled,” read a statement issued by Allahabad University.

The entrance test will be held in both online and offline mode for the UG and PG prorammes at test centres including at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Azamgarh as well as at Patna, Bhopal, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Thiruvannanthapuram.

However, in all the centres except for exam centres in Uttar Pradesh, Patna, Bhopal and New Delhi, the entrance test for admission will be held only in online mode.

Allahabad University: List Of Courses