Allahabad University to begin semester exams in online mode

University of Allahabad will be starting their semester exams tomorrow for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the online mode. The university will conduct the second or improvement exams of BA, BSc and BCom, postgraduate courses, diploma courses, law courses, and second and third year main exams of BA, BSc and BCom courses. Each exam will be held for a duration of two hours.

The students will get an additional time of 30 minutes to submit their answer sheets. The university will keep the submission window open for the students to upload their answer papers after 90 minutes from the start of the paper.

The students will have to submit their answer sheets on the online portal itself.

They have to use A4 answer sheets to write the exams and write on only one side of the paper. They can use a maximum of 12 sheets only.

One sheet can consist of answers to four questions only.

After the exam students have to scan the answer scripts, convert them into a single PDF and upload it on the online portal.

All the answer sheets must have information such as student’s name, roll number, paper name, paper code, enrollment number and date.