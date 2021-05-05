University Of Allahabad Announces Summer Vacation Till July 5

Allahabad University announces summer vacation till July 5

Amid a surge in the active COVID-19 cases, the University of Allahabad has announced the summer vacation from Tuesday, May 4. The university and its affiliated colleges and the university departments will remain closed till July 5. Earlier, the summer vacation at Allahabad University was scheduled to start from May 15.

The University of Allahabad in their Twitter handle said: “Summer vacations of the university preponed. In an online meeting of the Vice Chancellors with all the Deans, it was decided to prepone the summer vacations from the scheduled May 15. The rescheduled vacation will start from 4th and reopen on July 5, 2021.”

During the period of summer vacation in the Allahabad University, the university campus, its affiliated colleges and departments will remain closed for all the students, faculty, staff and officers. Online classes will also remain suspended between May 4 and July 5.

The university has recently announced changes in the semester exam schedules and have also decided to promote the students of the second year of undergraduate course and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses to the next higher classes or semesters.

A university statement said: “..the students of second year of undergraduate course and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses will be promoted to the higher class or semester.”

The undergraduate first-year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester examinations will be held in July-August 2021 depending on the then prevailing pandemic situation.

“The exam committee also resolved that for the students of undergraduate first year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester the examinations will be held in the July - August 2021 depending on the then prevailing pandemic situation,” it added.