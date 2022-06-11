University Of Allahabad Admission 2022: Application For PG, Research, Other Courses Start

  • Home
University Of Allahabad: The Allahabad University PGAT application portal will remain open until July 1. Candidates can apply online at the university website -- aupravesh2022.in.

Updated: Jun 11, 2022 10:48 pm IST
Allahabad University begins application for PG, research and other courses
New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has started the application process for admission to postgraduate, research and several other courses for the 2022-23 academic session. The university admission process will be held through the Postgradute Admission Test (PGAT). The Allahabad University PGAT application portal will remain open until July 1. Candidates can apply online at the university website -- aupravesh2022.in.

The University of Allahabad will conduct online and offline examination for PG and other professional courses in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly and New Delhi. However, exams in only online mode will be held in Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. While most exams will be held in both online and offline mode, some exams will be held only online (professional courses) or only offline (CRET), a university statement announcing the admission application said.

Allahabad University PGAT Application: Direct Link

The Allahabad University entrance test will be conducted tentatively in July third week. The final dates of each test will be declared later on, the statement added.

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2022, is also underway. The CUET PG application form is available on the CUET PG official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET seeks to provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating universities across the country.

