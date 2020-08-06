University In Haryana Introduces Fee Waiver Policy For Needy Students Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A University in Haryana has introduced fee waiver policy amid Covid-19

J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology in Haryana has announced fee waiver policy for needy students. The University has implemented a policy to support Economically Weaker Students (EWS) and needy students with the provision to waive off or refund tuition fee up to 100 per cent. The University has invited application from those students who are unable to pay their fee or dues because of financial crunch in the family.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that the University understands the difficulties faced by students and their parents in this tough time in the wake of amid COVID-19. Taking this issue on priority, the University has framed a policy for supporting economically weaker and needy students.

He said that as per the policy, up to 50 per cent of tuition fee will be refunded to students on case to case basis, and 100 per cent fee waiver or refund will be provided to such students who are faced with extreme grim situation to the satisfaction of the authority.

Students seeking fee waiver or refund can apply in the prescribed format available on University website through the Chairperson of concerned department. The respective Chairperson would further forward the same to DSW Office with his recommendations. Once the applications are received, a committee comprising of Dean Student Welfare, Dean Academic Affairs, Chairperson of concerned department and nominee of Vice-Chancellor will examine student's claims and submit their recommendation to Vice Chancellor for approval.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that the University is committed to take all possible measures to provide relief to the students and taken a series of steps in this direction. The University has eased the fee rules wherein students have been allowed to pay their semester fee in two equal installments. He said that if any student feels difficulty in payment of fees, he can also pay the fee in three equal installments, on request basis.

Apart from this, the University has given Rs. 447 as a rebate to students in fee for Internet Data Charges so as to encourage the students to participate in online classes. The rebate of Rs. 149 per month would be continued till the situation gets normalised.







