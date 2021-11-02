University Grants Commission (UGC) Invites Nominations For Chairman Post

The new chairman will replace Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh

The Ministry of Education has sought nominations for the post of Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the top Higher Education regulatory body of the country.

The new chairman will replace Professor Dhirendra Pal Singh, who joined the post in 2018.

UGC is a statutory body with the Ministry of Education, entrusted with the task of determination, coordination and maintenance of standards in university education in the country. The Central Government appoints the Chairman of the commission.

“Eminent persons with substantial experience in academics, governance and/ or professional management with proven track record of dynamic, idea centric leadership in institution building, flair for innovations and global outlook in higher education, commensurate with the responsibility and prestige of the position, may be nominated by the peers...the Chairman shall be chosen from among persons who are not officers of the Central Government or of any State Government. No self nominations will be accepted,” the ministry said.

Nominees should be preferably below 60 years of age, the Education Ministry said. The chairman can hold office for five years or until s/he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Nominations, along with the nominees’ curriculum vitae, can be emailed to the Director (UGC), Ministry of Education at email ID: smita96.srivastava@gov.in on or before November 30, 2021. Hard copy of the CV will not be accepted, an official statement said.

“The Searchcum-Selection Committee, nominated for selection to the post of Chairman, UGC, shall reserve the right to consider persons of eminence outside the list of such nominations. In accordance with the procedure evolved by the Committee, nominees would be short listed based on agreed parameters and the short-listed nominees may be invited for interaction with the Committee,” it added.