University Grants Commission Frames New Guidelines On Women's Safety In Higher Education Institutions

Image credit: shutterstock.com UGC has also invited suggestions on draft women's safety guidelines by November 14

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has drafted new guidelins for a safe, secure and gender equitable environment in colleges, higher educational institutions (HEIs). “To provide a safe, secure and violence free environment to all the students particularly the women students is the utmost responsibility of the institutions," UGC guidelines mentioned.

The UGC committee observed that there is a strong need to challenge the culture of silence that perpetuate the acts of violence against women, be it within the campus or outside. "Gender sensitisation of each and every individual on the campus including the vice chancellor, registrar, the principal, the administrative officers, all the teaching and non- teaching staff, students, research scholars, all service providers and workers ( permanent, temporary and contractual) will pave the way for making our campuses safe and secure for women," UGC release read. ALSO READ | UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Credit Framework

The committee appreciated UGC's earlier report titled, “Saksham: Measures for ensuring the Safety of Women and Programmes for Gender Sensitisation on Campuses” and recommended that Saksham should act as a handbook for developing gender sensitisation programmes in higher education institutions (HEIs). READ MORE | Delhi University Issues Anti-Ragging Guidelines As UG Classes To Commence Next Month

UGC in its new guidelines suggested-

Students should be provided with a handbook at the time of admission that would contain detailed information about rules and regulations regarding proper conduct

It should list the helpline numbers of ICC members, student counsellors, anti-ragging cell, proctor office, medical emergencies, health centre, canteen, and other university authorities to be approached in case of need

Professional counseling services should be available on the campus to address the psychological and emotional concerns of the students

The HEIs should ensure easy access to basic sanitation and hygiene facilities for women

A sufficient number of female security guards should be hired from credible security firms

Every college/university/educational institution must have an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC)

Boundary wall provisions are essential for ensuring the safety of students especially where campuses are located in rural or out of town, secluded areas

All the public spaces on the campus such as streets, libraries, corridors, playgrounds, parks, sports stadia, laboratories, libraries, parking lots should be under CCTV coverage with a centralized surveillance system to monitor the behavior and activities of students, staff, and visitors

The HEIs should build more hostels for women and all women students who need hostel rooms should be given this facility

The HEIs are supposed to submit a periodic report to UGC in regards to the measures taken for safety and security of women employees and students in the premises, as mentioned in the UGC guidelines.

UGC has also invited suggestions on draft women's safety guidelines by November 14.