Image credit: Shutterstock Education Ministry asks centrally-funded institutions to postpone offline exams scheduled for May, 2021 (representational)

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Education on May 3 asked all the centrally-funded institutions to postpone offline exams scheduled for May, 2021. Online exams, however, can continue. In a letter addressed to heads of all centrally-funded institutions, Higher Education secretary Amit Khare said the decision on examinations will be reviewed again in the first week of June, 2021.

“The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible help so that he/she comes out of the distress at the earliest. All Institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID -19 appropriate behavior to remain safe,” the Education Ministry said.

The centrally funded institutes include the Central Universities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

Many universities across the country have already deferred semester and entrance exams due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi University recently postponed final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams till June 1.

Students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh, have asked the Vice-Chancellor to cancel final-year exams and announce results on the basis of internal assessments and assignments.

Demand For New UGC Guidelines

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Association (JNUSU) in April wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging it to suspend exams in view of COVID-19.

"We, therefore, request that you issue a directive for universities across the country to suspend all examinations, submissions, presentations, and other evaluation activities happening at the moment taking into consideration the grave situation the country is undergoing," the JNUSU had said in its letter.

The JNUSU also urged the commission to issue fresh guidelines on the conduct of examinations in the months to come. The last UGC guidelines on examinations were issued on July 6 last year and the pandemic situation has changed much since then, the letter said.