University Exams Likely Cancelled, Teachers, Students Declare "Victory"

Delhi University Teachers’ Association, or DUTA, has issued a statement welcoming a recommendation that the University Grants Commission, or UGC, expert committee reportedly made on cancelling final semester exams. Student groups, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan and National Students Union of India (NSUI), have also issued statements declaring victory.

Although no announcement has been officially made, the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on social media that he had asked the UGC to "revisit" the original guidelines on exams, admissions and academic calendar issued in April.

“I have advised the UGC to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers, and staff,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

DUTA and the students have been opposing the decision of Delhi University to conduct online, open-book exams for weeks. DUTA declared the recommendation as “victory” for students and teachers.

“The DUTA hopes that good sense will now prevail on the DU Vice-Chancellor and urges him to cancel the OBE without any delay as future of more than four lakh students is at stake. Moreover, students ought not to be put to any further uncertainty and trauma in the current context,” DUTA said in a statement.

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, or KYS, has also welcomed the order by the education minister and the reported suggestion by the UGC committee.

“The recommendations of the UGC Committee and the MHRD’s directive to UGC vindicate the stand of the students and teachers. KYS welcomes the recommendations and MHRD’s directive to UGC. It pledges to continue its struggle to ensure that these recommendations are complied with by DU administration,” KYS said in a statement.