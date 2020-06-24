UGC will announce its decision regarding guidelines on academic calendar and exams soon/

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has said today that he has advised the University Grants Commission or UGC to “revisit” its guidelines on university semester exams and academic calendar. According to reports, in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country, an expert committee constituted by the UGC has recommended cancellation of examinations for final year students in universities and institutes and promotion of students based on previous examinations and internal assessments. However, an official announcement in this regard from the UGC is awaited.

University exams to be cancelled?: 10 points on revised academic calendar, exams





1. “I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff,” the education minister tweeted today.

2. The New Indian Express reported that a panel, headed by Haryana University vice-chancellor R C Kuhad, has said that the final semester examinations, due in July in most universities as per the revised academic calendar, can not be held due to the risk of exposure to lakhs of students.

3. The committee, the daily has also reported that, had been formed by the UGC to suggest alternative ways of assessing students in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Students’ bodies like NSUI and SFI and also DUTA, Delhi University Teachers Association welcomed the reported recommendation of the UGC Committee headed by Prof Kuhad to cancel examinations for final year students .”It also welcomes the Minister of HRD, Shri Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank's advisory to the UGC to revisit the guidelines for examinations and academic calendar,” DUTA said in a statement.

5. “The DUTA hopes that good sense will now prevail on the DU Vice-Chancellor and urges him to cancel the OBE without any delay as future of more than 4 lakh students is at stake. Moreover, students ought not to be put to any further uncertainty and trauma in the current context,” DUTA said in reference to Delhi University.

6. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have decided to cancel examinations of all university students. The students will be promoted in these states based on their previous performances.

7. The minister’s announcement came amidst speculations of final-semester exams, as many reports are suggesting that the board may scrap final-semester exams, considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

8. According to The Times of india, the UGC committee has also recommended the opening of college and universities by October after reviewing the situation.

9. While releasing its new academic calendar in April, the UGC had said the intermediate semester students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester while the exams for the terminal semester students will be held in the month of July. For intermediate semester students in the states where the COVID-19 situation has normalized, there will be exams in the month of July, it said then.

10. According to the previous guidelines, college sessions were set to begin in August for current students and September for new ones. Schools and colleges have been closed across the country since last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.