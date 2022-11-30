Universities Will Require Prior Approval From UGC For Online, Distance Learning Programmes: Centre

UGC approval required for offering ODL programmes

The universities will now require prior approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer courses in the open and distance learning mode. The government statement announcing the order said that universities may offer courses with the approval of the commission provided it satisfies all the requirements as stated under the regulations by whatever name called.

In the UGC (Categorization of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018, the clause 4.10 of regulation 4 which stated universities can offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode, without approval of the Commission, provided it satisfies all the conditions laid down under UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017 and amendments from time to time has been replaced by universities may offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode, without the approval of the Commission, prouided it satisfies all the conditions laid down under the regulations, by whotever name they orc called, pertaining to open and distance learning mode notified by the UGC from time to time.