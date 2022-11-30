  • Home
  • Education
  • Universities Will Require Prior Approval From UGC For Online, Distance Learning Programmes: Centre

Universities Will Require Prior Approval From UGC For Online, Distance Learning Programmes: Centre

The government statement said that the universities can now offer programmes in online and distance learning mode with the approval of UGC provided it satisfies all the requirements as stated under the regulations by whatever name called.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 11:13 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Online Admission Against DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off List Starts Today
DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow At Admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check
Kerala High Court Allows KTU Vice-Chancellor In-Charge To Continue Till New Appointment
Calcutta University BA, BSc 4th Semester Result 2022 Out; Steps To Check
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: 5th Cut-Off List Out At Du.ac.in; Online Admission Starts Tomorrow
National Medical Commission Warns Indian Students Against Admission In This Kyrgyzstan Medical College
Universities Will Require Prior Approval From UGC For Online, Distance Learning Programmes: Centre
UGC approval required for offering ODL programmes

The universities will now require prior approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer courses in the open and distance learning mode. The government statement announcing the order said that universities may offer courses with the approval of the commission provided it satisfies all the requirements as stated under the regulations by whatever name called.

“Universities may offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode, with approval of the Commission, provided it satisfies all the conditions laid down under the regulations, by whatever name they are called, pertaining to open and distance learning mode notified by the UGC from time to time,” it added.

In the UGC (Categorization of Universities (only) for Grant of Graded Autonomy) Regulations, 2018, the clause 4.10 of regulation 4 which stated universities can offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode, without approval of the Commission, provided it satisfies all the conditions laid down under UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017 and amendments from time to time has been replaced by universities may offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode, without the approval of the Commission, prouided it satisfies all the conditions laid down under the regulations, by whotever name they orc called, pertaining to open and distance learning mode notified by the UGC from time to time.

Click here for more Education News
UGC guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA Expected To Announce JEE Dates This Week; Updates On BTech Entrance Test
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE: NTA Expected To Announce JEE Dates This Week; Updates On BTech Entrance Test
Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams In Delhi Government Schools From December 15
Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Exams In Delhi Government Schools From December 15
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Round Result Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Round Result Today
Online Admission Against DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off List Starts Today
Online Admission Against DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off List Starts Today
DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow At Admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check
DU PG Admission 2022: First Merit List Tomorrow At Admission.uod.ac.in; Know How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................