Universities To Prepare CUET UG Rank List Using Normalised NTA Score: UGC Chairman

CUET rank list scores will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA scores, UGC Chairman said

Universities will prepare CUET UG 2022 rank lists using the normalised NTA scores and not percentile, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. The UGC Chairman further added that CUET scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field to students since the candidates wrote CUET 2022 in the same subject on different days. CUET normalisation formula, Mr Kumar said, has been decided by a panel of professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University. CUET UG 2022 Result Live

Explaining the reason for not using CUET UG 2022 percentile for compiling the rank list, the UGC Chairman said: "Unlike CUET UG, other entrance examinations are limited to fewer subjects."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result today, September 16. The CUET 2022 exam was held in six phases between July 15 and August 30 in 20 days and 38 slots involving a total of 2,219 question papers in 13 mediums.

The CUET UG normalisation method, or equipercentile method, NTA earlier said, will include the percentile for each candidate which is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session.