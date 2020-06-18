  • Home
  • Education
  • Universities Should Start Courses To Increase Employment Opportunities, Haryana Education Minister

Universities Should Start Courses To Increase Employment Opportunities, Haryana Education Minister

To deal with the economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic, Education Minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal said universities of the state should start courses to increase employment opportunities.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 8:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Universities, Colleges To Hold Exams After June 30
Odisha Cancels UG, PG Final Exams; Universities To Adopt Alternative Evaluation Method
CBSE Invites Nomination For Teachers And Principals Award 2019
Delhi Government To Use 242 School Auditoriums As COVID-19 Hospitals
Conduct NEET, JEE Only After Completion Of State Class 12 Exam: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Delhi Government School Teachers Start Help Desk For Colleagues On COVID-19 Duty
Universities Should Start Courses To Increase Employment Opportunities, Haryana Education Minister
Haryana Universities To Start Courses To Increase Employment
Chandigarh:

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal, on Thursday, said state universities should start courses that can increase employment opportunities for students in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for self-reliance to deal with the economic cost of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a great need for skilled labour in Haryana. So, keeping that in mind, Haryana is creating new employment opportunities under the 'Skill India' programme, he said.

At a webinar on 'new possibilities in higher education post-corona', organised by the Kurukshetra University, Pal said Haryana has immense potential in the field of tourism and startups.

"The mantra of self-reliance has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of India to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. New avenues of employment can be explored by adopting 'swadeshi' and self-reliance principles," the education minister said.

"Universities of the state should contribute in starting courses that can increase employment opportunities for the students of Haryana," he said. Haryana is also exploring the possibilities of creating new employment opportunities in villages through organic farming, rural handicraft, livestock, commercial farming, Pal added. Vice-Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Neeta Khanna also spoke on the occasion.

Click here for more Education News
Skill India Haryana news Haryana Central University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh Universities, Colleges To Hold Exams After June 30
Uttar Pradesh Universities, Colleges To Hold Exams After June 30
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results' Date Update: Check Here
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results' Date Update: Check Here
COMEDK And UniGAUGE 2020: Edit Form Over June 20-23, Admit Cards To Come In July
COMEDK And UniGAUGE 2020: Edit Form Over June 20-23, Admit Cards To Come In July
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Announced, 68.86% Pass In Second Year: Live Update
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Announced, 68.86% Pass In Second Year: Live Update
Odisha Cancels UG, PG Final Exams; Universities To Adopt Alternative Evaluation Method
Odisha Cancels UG, PG Final Exams; Universities To Adopt Alternative Evaluation Method
.......................... Advertisement ..........................