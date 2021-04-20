  • Home
  • Education
  • Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against Corona: Tamil Nadu Governor

Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against Corona: Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday discussed with Vice Chancellors of various state universities different aspects related to COVID-19, including creating awareness among the community and prevention.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 20, 2021 5:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

COVID-19: All Educational Institutions In Rajasthan To Remain Shut Till May 3
COVID-19: Gujarat Announces Rs 5,000 Monthly Allowance For Interns, Resident Doctors
UGC Advises Universities To Include NCC As Elective Course
Coaching Centres In Jammu Division Asked To Stop Physical Classes
Tamil Nadu Government Agrees To Hold Online Exams For Arrear Subjects
Encourage Students To Write On Freedom Fighters: UGC To Universities, Colleges
Universities Should Play Crucial Role In Fight Against Corona: Tamil Nadu Governor
Tamil Nadu Governor discussed different aspects related to COVID-19 with Vice Chancellors of various state universities
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday discussed with Vice Chancellors of various state universities different aspects related to COVID-19, including creating awareness among the community and prevention.

Mr Purohit, also Chancellor of 21 state universities, convened a virtual meeting of the heads of institutions and discussed methods of awareness creation among the community about corona-appropriate behaviour, prevention of coronavirus and popularisation of vaccination among the society, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

During the meeting, the Governor asked the varsities to play a crucial role by utilising the vast potential of students to create an effective awareness about Corona in society.

Mr Purohit "insisted that compulsory wearing of masks, frequent washing and sanitization of hands and maintaining social distance must be practised in the fight against Corona," it said.

The teaching community should educate the students online about the importance of practising corona appropriate behaviour. The students, in turn, should take the message to their homes and their family members and finally the message should disseminate into the community at large and the society should successfully fight against the coronavirus, he said.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu government Covid 19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Class 10 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled In Over 5 States; Check Complete List Here
Class 10 Board Exams 2021 Cancelled In Over 5 States; Check Complete List Here
ISRO To Support 8 Joint Research Projects Proposed By IIT Delhi’s Space Technology Cell
ISRO To Support 8 Joint Research Projects Proposed By IIT Delhi’s Space Technology Cell
Live Updates: ICSE Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Check Status Of States, Board Exams 2021
Live | Live Updates: ICSE Class 10 Exam Cancelled; Check Status Of States, Board Exams 2021
Assam Issues COVID-19 Guidelines; 50 Per Cent Attendance, Online Classes Among SOPs
Assam Issues COVID-19 Guidelines; 50 Per Cent Attendance, Online Classes Among SOPs
Rajasthan Technical University Postpones PhD Interview; New Dates Soon
Rajasthan Technical University Postpones PhD Interview; New Dates Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................