Universities Must Offer Police Cadets: Kiran Bedi

The former IPS officer lauded the new National Education Policy but asked students to not wait for its implementation to fulfil their responsibilities towards the society.

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 10:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

Kiran Bedi urged universities to offer police cadets
Puducherry:

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said universities should work with the police departments to offer police cadets. The former IPS officer lauded the new National Education Policy but asked students to not wait for its implementation to fulfil their responsibilities towards the society. Bedi presented her ideas during a virtual conference on 'Strategies for Implementation of National Education Policy 2020 for Schools and Student Progression', hosted by Noida-based Amity University.

“Why don't universities work with the police department to offer police cadets,” said Bedi as she mooted the idea for the youth to voluntarily learn policing. Young men and women can assist the local police and learn about road safety, procedures of lodging a complaint and investigation and contribute towards community building, she said. “Look, I am a police officer. Do you know, there is no system of police cadets. There is enough youth in universities. Why don't universities work with the police department to offer police cadets to learn policing? Do you need an NEP for that or an amendment in the law for that?” she said in her address. “Young men and women can join the local police station for orientation of safety.

What is an FIR, how is an FIR registered, how it is investigated, what do you mean by arrest and do night patrolling with them. Why not? It means you are inculcating a sense of responsibility in the youth,” she added. The LG called on the students to not wait for policy changes to take up responsibilities and involvement in local issues like neighbourhood security and tending to senior citizens and working women with young children. “One need not give up studies to carry out these responsibilities but has to be more involved in local issues,” Bedi added. PTI KIS RHL

Puducherry
