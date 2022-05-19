  • Home
  • Education
  • Universities Should Not Become A Place For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah In Delhi University

Universities Should Not Become A Place For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah In Delhi University

"Universities should become platforms for exchange of views and not become spaces for ideological conflict," said Amit Shah

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 19, 2022 5:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Should Add Futuristic Courses To Its Curriculum: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
DU Teachers Seek Vice-Chancellor’s Intervention After CoA Begins Admission As Part Of Ambedkar University
2 DU Colleges Offer IAS Coaching, Delhi University Says Not Allowed
Delhi University Extends Registration Deadline For DU PG Admission 2022; Check Details
Delhi University: Amit Shah To Be Chief Guest At DU Seminar On Swaraj
Delhi University Revises Eligibility Criteria For BA Mass Communication; Admission Through CUET 2022
Universities Should Not Become A Place For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah In Delhi University
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the three-day international seminar of DU
Image credit: twitter.com/AmitShah
New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, May 19 said that universities should not become a place for ideological conflicts. "Universities should become platforms for exchange of views and not become spaces for ideological conflict," said Mr. Shah. The home minister was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day international seminar on “Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India'. READ MORE | CUET-PG 2022 To Be Held In July, Application Process To Commence Today

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

He also talked about the role of New Education Policy (NEP 2020) in shaping new India. According to the home minister, New Education Policy (NEP 2022) has provided a platform for holistic growth and employment rather than rote learning. "NEP 2020 has put Indian values in a contemporary context. It has given a platform for holistic growth, employment rather than acting as a pipeline where students will be put in at one end and will go out the other," the minister said. He also informed that 39 higher education institutions were set up all over the country in the last 8 years.

Mr. Shah also praised Delhi University for playing a pivotal role in the country's higher education. "Not even 100 universities were there when DU was set up but now there are hundreds of universities and Delhi University is the leader among them," he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Delhi University should design futuristic courses and include them in its curriculum. “I wish I were a student of DU. DU is celebrating its centenary year and we are celebrating the country’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is a happy coincidence,” he said. The education minister also advised the university to include futuristic courses in its curriculum.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admission Amit Shah

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Live | Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Results Out At Karresults.nic.in; How to Check Marks, Toppers
Delhi University Should Add Futuristic Courses To Its Curriculum: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Delhi University Should Add Futuristic Courses To Its Curriculum: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
CUET PG 2022: Application Form To Release Today; Here’s How To Apply Online
CUET PG 2022: Application Form To Release Today; Here’s How To Apply Online
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 85.63%, Highest In 10 Years
Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022: Pass Percentage At 85.63%, Highest In 10 Years
Jamaica Expressed Interest In Hosting Indian Institutes of Technology: President Ram Nath Kovind
Jamaica Expressed Interest In Hosting Indian Institutes of Technology: President Ram Nath Kovind
.......................... Advertisement ..........................