Universities Should Not Become A Place For Ideological Conflict: Amit Shah In Delhi University

Image credit: twitter.com/AmitShah Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the three-day international seminar of DU

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, May 19 said that universities should not become a place for ideological conflicts. "Universities should become platforms for exchange of views and not become spaces for ideological conflict," said Mr. Shah. The home minister was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day international seminar on “Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India'. READ MORE | CUET-PG 2022 To Be Held In July, Application Process To Commence Today

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here

Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List



He also talked about the role of New Education Policy (NEP 2020) in shaping new India. According to the home minister, New Education Policy (NEP 2022) has provided a platform for holistic growth and employment rather than rote learning. "NEP 2020 has put Indian values in a contemporary context. It has given a platform for holistic growth, employment rather than acting as a pipeline where students will be put in at one end and will go out the other," the minister said. He also informed that 39 higher education institutions were set up all over the country in the last 8 years.

Addressing a seminar on Revisiting The Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India’ organised by Department of Political Science, Delhi University. https://t.co/SB3Ivv79vv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 19, 2022

Mr. Shah also praised Delhi University for playing a pivotal role in the country's higher education. "Not even 100 universities were there when DU was set up but now there are hundreds of universities and Delhi University is the leader among them," he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Delhi University should design futuristic courses and include them in its curriculum. “I wish I were a student of DU. DU is celebrating its centenary year and we are celebrating the country’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This is a happy coincidence,” he said. The education minister also advised the university to include futuristic courses in its curriculum.

- With PTI Inputs