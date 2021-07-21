Universities Should Become Thought Leaders In Finding Solutions To Global Challenges: Vice President

The Vice President was addressing the World Universities Summit organised by OP Jindal University, Sonipat, virtually

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked universities to become thought leaders in finding solutions to global challenges such as climate change, poverty, and pollution.

He also wanted the universities to discuss various socio-economic and political issues facing the world and come up with ideas that can be implemented by the governments as per their needs and suitability.



Addressing the inaugural session of the World Universities Summit organised by OP Jindal University, Sonipat virtually, the Vice President said that universities should produce good academicians, economists and politicians who have good conduct, capacity, character and caliber.



Referring to the theme of the Summit, "Universities of the Future: Building Institutional Resilience, Social Responsibility and Community Impact", Venkaiah Naidu called for promoting multi-disciplinary approaches and emphasised on the need for collaborative academic effort to create sustainable and scalable solutions to the challenges around us.



He opined that sustainable development was the answer to many challenges faced by the world today and universities can play a major role towards this end. "Universities need to embed sustainability as an underlying mission across all activities they pursue in various fields", he said, according to a release by the Vice President's Secretariat.



Stating that virtual education cannot be a substitute for conventional classroom learning, the Vice President emphasised the need to develop a hybrid teaching model for the future by combining the best elements of offline and online education. He said that such a model should be both interactive and interesting for the learner as well as the teacher to ensure optimum learning outcomes.



Venkaiah Naidu recognised that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced faster innovation in the discipline of education which can help us build a more equitable system of teaching and learning. However, he also expressed the need to constantly improve and upgrade the online academic ecosystem.



Calling for increased use of artificial intelligence in edutech, the Vice President opined that it could enrich the teaching-learning experience significantly and can also provide personalised education to every child. In addition to this, Venkaiah Naidu wanted online educational tools to be used in skill training and adult education to enhance the skills and employability of our huge youth population.



At the same time, the Vice President observed that experts have cautioned about the risk of myopia among children who spend long hours on digital devices and stay indoors. In this context, he suggested that students should spend half of their time in the classroom and the rest in the playground or with nature.



The Vice President said that the current pandemic has made us realise that no polity in the world is fully prepared against the unknown threats of the future.



He also wanted Indian varsities to sensitise the world to the richness of ancient Indian knowledge systems that seek to promote sustainable ways of production and consumption.



Vice President termed education as very critical to laying a robust foundation for any nation in ensuring its economic and social prosperity. He complimented OP Jindal Global University for being ranked amongst top 700 universities globally and the number one private university in India in the QS World University Rankings 2021.



Highlighting the importance of higher education, he said that beyond their primary role of teaching and learning, higher education institutions are also centers of knowledge and rich intellectual capital which, through their impact-driven research, contribute significantly to the cause of nation-building.



Referring to the complexity and diversity of India's large population, the Vice President wanted equity of access to education and called for the balance of quantity and quality of education to reap the benefits of our huge demographic dividend.



"With our rich history of Vedas and Upanishads, we must strive to become a landmark knowledge capital of the world or Vishwa Guru, once again", he added.

