UGC allows universities to offer 40 per cent of courses online through SWAYAM

Students can take up to 40 per cent of the total courses in a semester in a programme through Swayam (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds), according to the new notification released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 'Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds Regulations, 2021'—UGC’s new regulations allow an institution to offer upto 40 per cent of the total courses per semester through online learning via SWAYAM platform.

In a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges, UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said that the University Grants Commission (Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM) Regulations, 2021, now facilitates an institution to allow up to 40 per cent of the total course being offered in a particular programme in a semester through the online course offered through SWAYAM platform.

Swayam is the country’s national Massive Open Online Course (MOOCs) platform.

The UGC, as the national coordinator for non-technology PG courses, developed 145 MOOCs and offered 208 MOOCs on the SWAYAM platform.

Every higher education institution has been asked to make the necessary amendments (as may be required) in their statutes, ordinances, rules and regulations to adopt and incorporate the provisions of these regulations for seamless integration through SWAYAM based online courses.

“No university shall refuse any student for credit mobility of courses earned through SWAYAM platform,” the commission said.