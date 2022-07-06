Universities Need To Move Away From Conventional Ideas: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Mr Sisodia also said that universities need to move away from conventional ideas and think out-of-the-box for the progress of the country to gain momentum.

ALSO READ | IP University Receives Record Number Of Applications From Foreign Students

"For making our way to international rankings teachers and students need to change their habits and mindsets. They need to think out of the box. Universities and students need to move away from such conventional ideas now, only then will we be able to take our country on the path of progress," Mr Sisodia said at inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT).

"To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities. If universities will think and innovate ahead of time, then the nation will definitely be ahead of time," he added.

Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister said if we want to strengthen the roots of our country then we need to strengthen the school education system and "if we want to touch the sky then our university education system needs to be strengthened".

ALSO READ | State Govts Should Adhere To System Of Governor Functioning As Chancellor Of Universities: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Center of excellence in AI at NSUT is envisaged to offer multi-dimensional avenues for the university and enhance its capability for advanced research in the field of technology.

"Having a center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is a matter of pride for universities today. It reflects the high-end thinking of the young minds, who are running the university, and taking it ahead of the time," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)