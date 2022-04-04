Universities In Karnataka To Use CUET Scores For Admission To BA, BSc, BCom Courses

CUET scores to be used by universties in Karnataka to admit students to UG courses

Universities in Karnataka will now use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission to undergraduate programmes including BA, BSc and BCom, the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said today. The CUET 2022 online application will start from April 6. CUET will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.

“Today I had a meeting with Vice-Chancellors of 25 State Universities from Karnataka to discuss about Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The VCs have supported the introduction of CUET and have agreed to use CUET for admissions in BA, BSc, BCom and similar programmes,” the UGC Chairman in a social media post said today.

— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 4, 2022

While announcing the CUET 2022 application dates, NTA said that the entrance test will be held in the first and second week of July.

“Candidates who desire to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 may read the detailed Information Bulletin hosted on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in and the Prospectus available at Participating Universities/ Institutes websites carefully for eligibility, scheme/ duration/ timings/ medium/ fee of examination,” it added.

The CUET may also be adopted by the state, private, deemed to be universities.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier said the central universities will have to use CUET scores to admit students to undergraduate programmes. He said the CUET, in all likelihood, will be conducted in the first week of July. This means that apart from the eligibility criterion of different universities, Class 12 board examination marks will not have any bearing on the admission of the students.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, Mr Kumar said.