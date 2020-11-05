  • Home
  • Education
  • Punjab: Universities, Colleges To Reopen From November 16

Punjab: Universities, Colleges To Reopen From November 16

The Punjab government has decided to reopen universities and colleges in the areas outside COVID-19 containment zones from November 16 in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 4:51 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

262 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 After Schools Reopen In Andhra Pradesh
Jharkhand: No Compartment Exam For Class 8 Students, To Be Promoted With 20% Grace Marks
Punjab Government Constitutes School Education Reform Teams
Karnataka: Report On Reopening Of Schools To Be Submitted To Chief Minister Within 5 Days
10,000 Girls To Benefit From 'Girls4Tech' Programme In Jammu
MSBTE Summer 2020 Diploma Results Announced, Here’s Direct Link
Punjab: Universities, Colleges To Reopen From November 16
Punjab: Universities, Colleges To Reopen From November 16
New Delhi:

The Punjab government on Thursday decided to reopen universities and colleges in the areas outside COVID-19 containment zones from November 16 in the state.

An official spokesperson said classes for final year students of universities and colleges under the medical education and research department would commence from November 9.

The educational institutions in the state were closed from March 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak. "All higher education, medical education and research and technical education institutions, including all universities and colleges, in areas outside containment zones in the state would be allowed to re-open from November 16," the spokesperson said.

He said all these institutions should strictly observe the standard operating procedures to be framed by their respective administrative departments in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab and the ministry concerned of the central government.

Earlier, the Punjab government had given permission to open higher education institutions for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratories/experimental works in areas outside containment zones after October 15.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP NEET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins At Upneet.gov.in, Here's How To Apply
UP NEET Counselling 2020 Registration Begins At Upneet.gov.in, Here's How To Apply
NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here
NMAT 2020 Retake Registration Process Begins At Nmat.org.in; Details Here
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Begins At Mahacet.org, Details Here
Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Begins At Mahacet.org, Details Here
Assam NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Dme.assam.gov.in
Assam NEET Counselling 2020: Registration Begins At Dme.assam.gov.in
COVID-19: Johns Hopkins, IIHMR University To Offer Online Courses On 'Vaccine Economics'
COVID-19: Johns Hopkins, IIHMR University To Offer Online Courses On 'Vaccine Economics'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................