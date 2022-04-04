Universities Adopting CUET 2022 Need To Register On NTA Website: UGC Chairman

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages

CUET 2022: The universities which are adopting Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) as their admission criteria need to register on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website. "Universities do not have to pay any fees to NTA/UGC and no need to sign an MoU with NTA/UGC," mentioned UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his official Twitter handle.

The universities can also verify the CUET 2022 scores against NTA data which will be made available to the universities during the admission process, he tweeted.

(1/2) Would like to clarify that when Universities adopt CUET for UG admissions, they only need to register on NTA website. Universities do not have to pay any fees to NTA/UGC and no need to sign an MoU with NTA/UGC. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 4, 2022

The Common Universities Entrance Test 2022 will be held in 13 languages- English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, Punjabi, and Urdu across examination centres for admission. "The syllabus for undergraduate level is based on the understanding of subject at class 12 level, irrespective of affiliations to any board like CBSE, making a desirable change for the students of low socio- economic background," informed Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 will be commenced on Wednesday, April 6 and end on May 6. The applicants from all over the nation can visit the official website -- cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in to register themselves.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The state universities, private universities and deemed to be universities can also use CUET scores for admissions. For any queries/ clarifications, CUET aspirants can visit NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.