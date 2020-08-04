Universities To Address Student Issues On Final-Year Exams: Karnataka Education Minister

  • Home
Karnataka Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C N asked universities to address issues related to final year university exams.

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Karnataka Education Minister Ashwathnarayan C N said on Monday that the "respective universities" will address student issues related to final-year exams and that exams will be held as announced. “If there are any concerns about the final exams for the undergraduate students, I would advise the respective universities to remedy the problems and inform the students,” Mr Ashwathnarayan said on social media.

According to the latest University Grants Commission, or UGC, guidelines it is mandatory for the universities to conduct final year examinations by September 30 in online, offline, or blended mode-- a combination of online and offline.

The Karnataka Education Minister further announced that exams will be held for students who could not pass previously.

“For the future and professionalism of the students, backlog tests will be held for final year graduate students,” Mr Ashwathnarayan said.

The UGC guidelines also said that final-year students with "backlog" will be "compulsorily" evaluated through online or offline or blended-mode exams, whichever suits the university.

Previously, CET exams in Karnataka were held despite protests by students amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Out of 1.47 Lakh Students Who Appeared For CET In Karnataka, 60 were COVID-19 positive.

Karnataka SSLC result 2020 is also expected this week. A board official told NDTV that SSLC or Class 10 final exam result will be announced this Friday.

