Union Ministers Attend Foundation Day Of Central University Of Odisha Virtually

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ And Petroleum And Natural Gas And Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually laid the foundation stones of three permanent buildings of the Central University of Odisha today. The ceremony, held as part of the 12th Foundation day of the university, was attended by several dignitaries including Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India, and faculty members, officers and staff of the university. Twelve saplings were also planted in the campus to commemorate the occasion.

In his virtual address, the education minister congratulated the university for rising to the occasion and becoming one of the prominent universities of India. Mr Pokhriyal also praised the efforts of the Central University of Odisha during the COVID-19 pandemic by launching the ‘Bharosa’ programme, which helped a lot of students in overcoming the pandemic trauma through counselling.

Highlighting the various schemes of the Central Government, Mr Dharmendra Pradhan said how those can be helpful in the upliftment of the society. Mr Pradhan stressed how collaborative efforts including the mentorship programme under the National Research Foundation, Academia-industry linkage, research in tribal and anthropological studies and consultancy service with prominent industries of the locality like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and NALCO could help the university reach heights.

The minister also assured all types of help to the university and urged the students to be the torch bearers of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha Professor I Ramabrahmam highlighted the important achievements of the university and described the future plans. The professor focused on starting new courses, especially science programmes, to enhance the scientific temper among the students.

The Foundation Day lecture was delivered by Dr Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Government of India. He spoke on the rich educational opportunities in India and stressed the need for practical life education for the students so that they can know the actual world by coming “out of bookish world”. Dr Sanyal urged the students to educate themselves to meet challenges of the new changing world.