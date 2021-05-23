Union Ministers’ Meeting On Board, Entrance Exams Today

Four union ministers, state education ministers and secretaries will meet today at 11:30 am (representational)

The issue of Class 12 board exams, and entrance exams for professional courses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will be discussed today in a high-level meeting between four union ministers, state education ministers, and education ministries secretaries.

The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in the presence of Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

Mr Pokhriyal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has desired that any decision that affects students has to be taken after consultation with states and the education stakeholders – teachers, parents and students. The virtual meeting will take place at 11:30 am.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister has desired that any decision affecting the careers of his beloved students has to be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. I recently held a meeting with the State Education Secretaries in this regard,” the minister said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and other state and central education boards had earlier postponed final exams for Class 12 students. The Education Ministry, and the CBSE are “exploring options” regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in view the safety of students and teachers, the Education Ministry said on Saturday,

“The Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning,” it said.

Several state and national level entrance examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for Engineering and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate medical examination were earlier postponed, amid scares of the second wave of COVID-19.

Mr Pokhriyal also asked parents, teachers and students to send their suggestions on the issue of exams amid the pandemic. Friends, I need your valuable suggestions...You can send them on my Twitter handle,” he said.

On May 22, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also asked education stakeholders to send their suggestions for the meeting of union ministers.

“I would request teachers/parents/students to give suggestions here, so that the best decision can be made considering the future of our students,” he tweeted.