  • Home
  • Education
  • Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Dedicates New Buildings For Indian Maritime University

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Dedicates New Buildings For Indian Maritime University

"If you want to shine, then burn like the sun. There is no short cut to success. You have to work hard, if you want to achieve your goal. So, give your best," Sarbananda Sonowal said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 23, 2021 10:54 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IMU Signs MoUs With Admiral Ushakov State Maritime University
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
IIT Madras Launches New Chair For Research On Sustainable Construction
Karnataka High Court Dismisses Petition Challenging State Law University Semester Exams
NTA Extends IGNOU PhD Entrance Exam 2021 Application Date
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Dedicates New Buildings For Indian Maritime University
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
Chennai:

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal virtually dedicated new buildings of the Indian Maritime University, Visakhapatnam campus, at a function held at the IMA headquarters in Semmencherry near here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a marine engineering workshop in the presence of IMA Vice Chancellor Malini A Shankar, on the occasion, the Union Minister called upon the students of IMU to strive hard with dedication, determination and commitment to achieve success. "If you want to shine, then burn like the sun. There is no short cut to success. You have to work hard, if you want to achieve your goal. So, give your best," he urged.

He exuded the hope that IMA will play a crucial role in fostering education and training students on the lines of the Maritime India Vision 2030, which among other things aims to propel India to the forefront of the global maritime sector. The MIV (Maritime India Vision) 2030 has identified initiatives such as developing world-class mega ports, transhipment hubs and infrastructure modernisation of ports. The Chennai port is envisaged to become internationally important hub of maritime trade, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Maritime University (IMU) Indian Maritime University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET-PG Counselling Delay: IMA Seeks PM Modi's Intervention In Resolving Issue
NEET-PG Counselling Delay: IMA Seeks PM Modi's Intervention In Resolving Issue
Uttar Pradesh CPPNET 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
Uttar Pradesh CPPNET 2021 Admit Card Released, How To Download
Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test 2021 To Be Held On January 11
Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test 2021 To Be Held On January 11
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University For Women To Have New Campus In Narela: Manish Sisodia
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
Indraprastha University Starts E-Magazine For Disabled Persons
.......................... Advertisement ..........................