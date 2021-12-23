Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Dedicates New Buildings For Indian Maritime University

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal virtually dedicated new buildings of the Indian Maritime University, Visakhapatnam campus, at a function held at the IMA headquarters in Semmencherry near here on Thursday.

Inaugurating a marine engineering workshop in the presence of IMA Vice Chancellor Malini A Shankar, on the occasion, the Union Minister called upon the students of IMU to strive hard with dedication, determination and commitment to achieve success. "If you want to shine, then burn like the sun. There is no short cut to success. You have to work hard, if you want to achieve your goal. So, give your best," he urged.

He exuded the hope that IMA will play a crucial role in fostering education and training students on the lines of the Maritime India Vision 2030, which among other things aims to propel India to the forefront of the global maritime sector. The MIV (Maritime India Vision) 2030 has identified initiatives such as developing world-class mega ports, transhipment hubs and infrastructure modernisation of ports. The Chennai port is envisaged to become internationally important hub of maritime trade, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)