Union Minister Praises UP Government For Implementing National Education Policy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lauded the UP government for implementing the National Education Policy and said skill development is also getting priority in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 9, 2021 11:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lauded the UP government for implementing the National Education Policy and said skill development is also getting priority in the state.

There has been qualitative improvement in the field of education in UP these days, the minister told reporters after a review meeting with officials. It is a matter of happiness that the National Education Policy has been implemented here in true sense, he said, adding that besides it, skill development is also getting priority. Praising the state government, Mr Pradhan said 15 to 18 per cent students of the country study in UP.

This is more than the population of many countries, he said. The minister also said good governance in UP will establish good governance in the country and if you achieve anything in UP, it will be easy to achieve in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

National Education Policy (NEP)
