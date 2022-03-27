Union Minister Pradhan Asks IIT Bombay To Lead In Advancing New Frontiers Of Knowledge

Dharmendra Pradhan asks IIT Bombay to lead in advancing new frontiers of knowledge

The 21st century is going to be an era of knowledge, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Sunday, and asked IIT Bombay to take a lead role in advancing new frontiers of knowledge. The minister, who inaugurated a new hostel in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus, said knowledge-based economy and service sector-based economy is a reality now. Students who have passed out from IIT Bombay should strive to become employers and entrepreneurs rather than employees, the minister said.

“IIT Bombay is synonymous with excellence. The institute’s thrust on research, innovation and entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary dual degree programmes in digital health, environment, green energy, and data science will redefine India’s position in the 21st century knowledge economy,” he said. The minister asked IIT Bombay to take a lead role in advancing new frontiers of knowledge, nurturing innovators of tomorrow to bring positive change in human lives and attract Indian diaspora and international students.

The hostel is equipped with modern facilities like LAN, wifi and includes a gymnasium, music room, students’ council room and emergency public address system.

