Union Minister Jitendra Singh Calls National Education Policy ‘Progressive’

Union Minister of State Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Dr Jitendra Singh hailed the National Education Policy (NEP) while calling it both pragmatic and progressive. He said that once the policy will be implemented it will bring positive changes in the future.

While attending the stone-laying ceremony of new students’ hostel in the premises of the Cotton University in Assam, Dr Singh said that the NEP incorporates certain revolutionary provisions which are in tune with the requirements of global India.

He cited an example of multiple entry and exit options created under the policy for the University students. He said that, “this will allow the student to quit his study course depending on his aptitude with an option to come back and join the course at a later time”.

“This is also going to be a great facilitator in nurturing and grooming the young talents and aptitudes which sometimes remain underutilized”, he added.

He further said that the Ministry of DoNER and the North Eastern Council have over the last six years diversified their activities beyond infrastructural projects and are hugely contributing to the education and health sector.

Noting the other projects undertaken by the North Eastern Council, Dr Singh said that the North Eastern Council has in collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy and Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital Mumbai, upgraded the Dr. B Borooah Hospital in Guwahati and turned it into a Super Speciality Cancer teaching hospital with introduction of DM Oncology and MCh Oncology courses.