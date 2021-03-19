Union Education Minister Takes Ride In ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ Bus Built By IIT Bombay Professor

Union Education Minister takes ride in solar bus built by IIT Bombay

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took a ride in the ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ bus built by Dr Chetan Singh Solanki, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The bus runs on solar energy and has a complete work-cum-residential unit and Solanki has been travelling on it to raise awareness about the use of solar power.

A statement issued by Mr Pokhriyal said that projects like these are in line with the National Education Policy which has an in-built framework for imparting skills on the use of solar energy in schools and colleges.

He highlighted that the ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ is designed with the purpose of creating a public movement towards adoption of 100 percent solar energy.

The bus has facilities to allow the occupant to perform all daily activities including sleeping, working, cooking, bathing, meeting and training. The bus is fitted with 3.2 kW solar panels and 6 kWh of battery storage.

The Energy Swaraj Yatra began in 2020 and will continue till 2030.

Dr Solanki has taken up a mission to create awareness regarding adoption of solar energy. He has pledged to not go home until 2030 and said that he would live and travel in the solar bus. He has been recently conferred with the Brand Ambassador of Solar Energy of Madhya Pradesh by Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan.