Union Education Minister To Review Implementation Of NEP 2020

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be chairing a high-level meeting on January 11 to review the progress of National Educational Policy (NEP-2020). The meeting will be held in a virtual mode at 4 pm. High-ranking educational ministers and officials are expected to attend the meeting.

Mr Pokhriyal informed about the meeting on his official Twitter handle, “Tomorrow at 4 pm, I will be chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress made regarding the implementation of NEP2020”.

Tomorrow at 4 PM, I will be chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress made regarding the implementation of #NEP2020.#NationalEducationPolicy#NEPTransformingIndia — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 10, 2021

Earlier on January 7 during an event in Punjab, Mr Pokhriyal stressed on the need of training both students and teachers for the successful implementation of NEP-2020.

The Union Education Minister has been doing frequent reviews of NEP 2020 with the last one done on December 8. In that meeting he focused on the implementation of the policy on school education.

NEP 2020 was approved in July 2020 which aimed at universalisation of the education process from pre-school to higher secondary level. The main changes brought in by NEP-2020 were the use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction in the schools upto Class 8 and if possible in the technical institutes as well, replacing of 10+2 structure with 5+3+3+4 by inclusion of three years of anganwadi or pre-school, annual exams till Class 5 will be replaced by continuous assessment system and the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be redesigned.