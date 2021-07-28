  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 28, 2021 9:53 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met eminent scientist K Kasturirangan who headed the panel that drafted the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"Glad to meet Padma Vibhushan Dr. K Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Education Policy, 2020. Was enriched by his insights on making India a vibrant knowledge society & creating an education system aligned with aspirational goals of a 21st-century India as envisaged in the NEP,” Mr Pradhan tweeted.

The meeting took place on the eve of completion of one year of the roll-out of the NEP. The NEP, approved by the Union Cabinet last year at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986.

It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Prime Minister Modi will address policy makers in the domain of education and skill development, besides students and teachers from across the country, on Thursday via video conferencing to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the NEP.

"On 29th July, on the completion of 1 year of reforms under the NEP, Hon. PM @narendramodi will launch multiple initiatives to help realise goals of #NEP2020 and address policy makers, teachers & students,” Mr Pradhan had tweeted earlier in the day. When Pradhan took over as education minister earlier this month, he had said that his focus will be on achieving the objectives of the new NEP in a time-bound manner.

Choice between three or four years undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixing of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

