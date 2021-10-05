Union Education Minister Meets Australian Counterpart Virtually, Agrees To Strengthen Higher Education

Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Education Minister

The Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan in a meeting today with Alan Tudge, Australia’s Minister for Education and Youth have agreed to strengthen the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education. Both the countries have agreed to strengthen the span of higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges, applied research, and other areas of mutual priority.

Also Mr Pradhan, during the virtual meet has raised the issue of the return of Indian students studying in Australia. Australian Minister, as per an official statement said, briefed Mr Pradhan on the steps being taken by the Australian government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia.

The Minister along with his Australian counterpart laid emphasis on both countries’ commitment to supporting Australia-bound students at every stage, the statement said.

Mr Pradhan reaffirmed that the National Education Policy 2020 will be instrumental in realizing the aspirations and future needs of the youths in India and in making India a global knowledge hub. The education and skills spectrum has a significant potential for further co-operation between India and Australia, he further added.