Union Education Minister Holds Talks With Academic Leaders Of Top Australian Universities

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held discussions with academic leaders of the Group of Eight (Go8) Australian Universities on building successful Australia-India research collaborations. "Mr Pradhan said that India and Australia have a promising research partnership. He welcomed the Group of Eight universities for further intensifying our research collaborations as well as embracing new opportunities for fulfilling mutual and national priorities and for providing scalable solutions to global challenges," a Ministry of Education statement issued here said.

"The minister shared India's determination to pool every bit of her resource to make this decade as India's Techade as well as for becoming self-reliant. Strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all," it said. Mr Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia, also interacted with representatives of the Australian government, academicians of the Monash University, and members of the Australia Indian Chamber of Commerce during the dialogue on 'Emerging Opportunities for Collaboration in Education, Research and Skill Sectors'.

"The minister said India is vigorously making efforts to inculcate curiosity-driven research and innovation at all levels. He also had a lively interaction with Indian students studying in Melbourne and was happy to learn about their academic experiences and said that he was enriched by their ideas on establishing India as a knowledge superpower," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)