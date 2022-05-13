  • Home
Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 13, 2022 12:27 pm IST

Union Education Minister To Launch Textbook On Indian Knowledge System On May 16
Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the book on Indian Knowledge System on May 16: AICTE
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch the textbook on the Indian Knowledge System on Monday, May 16, AICTE said. The textbook on Indian Knowledge System is written by B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore professor in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

“We are very happy to inform you that the IKS Division along with AICTE is organizing the launch of this textbook on the auspicious occasion of Buddha purnima, 16th May, 2022 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM in the AICTE Auditorium. We would like to bring to your special attention that Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji, Honourable Education Minister has kindly consented to launch this textbook on Indian Knowledge System in the august presence of the author and co-authors and several senior dignitaries,” AICTE said.

The technical education regulator, All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a mandatory course on Indian Knowledge Systems (lKS) under its model curriculum in 2018. However, there was no authentic textbook on IKS then, AICTE added. In February 2020, a project proposal on “Curriculum Development and Preparation of Textbook for a course on Indian Knowledge System” from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore was received through the Ministry of Education. A textbook on Indian Knowledge System (lKS) has now been written by B Mahadevan, IIM Bangalore professor in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

This book, AICTE in the statement said, is designed to be used as the primary reference material for teaching Universal Human Values and Indian Knowledge System courses introduced by AICTE in its model curriculum.

The AICTE has also invited institutes to nominate two to three faculty members along with 20 to 30 students from their colleges to participate in the launch event of the textbook. There wiIl be a speciaL book-signing ceremony by the author B Mahadevan.

